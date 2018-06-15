10 new contracts awarded in 7 countries across 4 continents; partnerships include company's first on African continent, in Middle East

Fabric Genomics, the global leader in clinical interpretation of genomic data, announced that its proprietary clinical genomics platform has been selected by 10 new commercial partners across four continents, including Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. The company's software is allowing these organizations to provide genomics leadership and state-of-the art clinical genomics testing in their respective countries.

The new customers consist of hospitals, clinical laboratories and research centers located in South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Iceland, Denmark, England and Canada. After conducting rigorous technical evaluations and obtaining competitive bids, each organization has adopted Fabric Genomics' end-to-end software platform, which provides rapid and accurate interpretation for hereditary diseases and oncology and allows clinicians and researchers to scale up genomic workflows from initial testing to final reports. The Fabric Enterprise technology has been developed and optimized through initial partnerships with Genomics England and the UK 100,000 Genomes Project as well as with high-throughput clinical laboratories such as LabCorp.

The partnership with the Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research (CPGR) in Cape Town, South Africa, marks Fabric Genomics' first on the African continent. Fabric Enterprise's platform is enabling CPGR to deliver genomic medicine solutions on par with those enjoyed by many developed countries outside of Africa. Effective analysis of results and variants generated by NGS technologies is an essential component in generating clinical reports with good quality and utility.

"Fabric's expertise in working with leading genomics centers across the world, and its ability to integrate with DRAGEN, has allowed us to develop a fast, automated and best-practice data analysis and reporting pipeline," said Reinhard Hiller, PhD, managing director of CPGR and its precision medicine subsidiary, Artisan Biomed. "As a consequence, we have a fit-for-purpose solution for the South African health care system and beyond. Fabric employs a systematic yet rapid approach to variant interpretation, making it ideally suitable for training and capacity development for health care practitioners on the continent."

King Fahad Medical City (KFMC), in Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia, is the country's largest Ministry of Health hospital system and represents Fabric Genomics' first customer in the Middle East. Through its Molecular Pathology Genetics arm, KFMC is using the company's genomics platform to conduct whole exome testing to identify known and novel pathogenic aberrations in patients with a wide range of phenotypes.

"This is a very exciting time for us," said Manar Samman, PhD, Consultant and Head of KFMC's Molecular Pathology laboratory. "The adoption of Fabric Genomics' Enterprise solution will enable our team to streamline our workflow and more quickly analyze and classify variant data and generate clinical reports. We will be able to provide our patients with more accurate detection, which will allow us to offer more personalized treatment and risk assessment."

"We're thrilled that our platform can play a part in improving the health of people across the globe," said Martin Reese, PhD, CEO of Fabric Genomics. "Our goal is to make precision medicine the standard of care for all patients, and to provide clinicians and researchers with the tools they need to make that standard a clinical reality."

In addition to the institutions above, the new customers include: Sheffield Diagnostic Genetics Service (SDGS), a service of Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust, and Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute, both in England; Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute and the University of Calgary's Department of Medical Genetics, both in Canada; Landspitali, the National University Hospital of Iceland; the Kennedy Center (Clinical Genetics Clinic) in Glostrup, Denmark; and the National Center for Global Health and Medicine (NCGM) and a2 sigma, both in Japan.

Note to media:

The partnership between Fabric Genomics and Sheffield Diagnostic Genetics Service will be discussed by Matthew Parker, PhD, SDGS' former lead bioinformatician, at the European Human Genetics Conference to be held in Milan, Italy, June 16th - 19th. Dr. Parker will talk about SDGS's new clinical test for congenital metabolic disorders, and Fabric Genomics' role as interpretation provider for the test. The satellite symposium, Accurate and Rapid Genome Interpretation in Clinical Care, will be held on Sunday, June 17th, from 3 p.m. 4:30 p.m.

About Fabric Genomics

Fabric Genomics is making genomics-driven precision medicine a reality. The company provides clinical decision-support software that enables clinical labs, hospital systems and country-sequencing programs to gain actionable genomic insights, resulting in faster and more accurate diagnoses and reduced turnaround time. Fabric's end-to-end genomic analysis platform incorporates proven AI algorithms, and has applications in both hereditary disease and oncology. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Fabric Genomics was founded by industry veterans and innovators with a deep understanding of bioinformatics, large-scale genomics and clinical diagnostics. To learn more, visit www.fabricgenomics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005135/en/

Contacts:

Fabric Genomics

Charlene Son Rigby, 510-595-0800, ext. 106

charlene@fabricgenomics.com