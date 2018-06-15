Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer HOME24 SE
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5
WKN: A14KEB
Kuerzel/mnemonic: H24
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (24,00/29,00)
