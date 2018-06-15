Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:



Emittent/Issuer HOME24 SE

ISIN: DE000A14KEB5

WKN: A14KEB

Kuerzel/mnemonic: H24

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (24,00/29,00)