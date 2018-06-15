sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,61 Euro		+30,61
0,00 %
WKN: A14KEB ISIN: DE000A14KEB5 Ticker-Symbol: H24 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME24 SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOME24 SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,635
29,88
10:24
29,63
29,885
10:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOME24 SE
HOME24 SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOME24 SE30,610,00 %