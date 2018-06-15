

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced results from a new comparison study showing that Jakavi or ruxolitinib-treated patients with polycythemia vera or PV, who were resistant or intolerant to hydroxyurea or HU, had a significantly reduced risk of thrombosis (blood clots) and death compared to PV patients who received best available therapy.



The study findings are based on a comparison of patients in the Phase III RESPONSE Jakavi clinical trial and the real-world Spanish GEMFINI patient registry. PV is a rare and incurable blood cancer associated with an overproduction of blood cells that can cause serious cardiovascular complications, such as blood clots, stroke and heart attack.



Additional Jakavi data presented at the EHA Annual Congress includes efficacy and safety analyses of the largest expanded access trial of myelofibrosis (MF) patients treated with Jakavi to date (JUMP). An efficacy analysis showed that patients with lower-risk MF achieved spleen size reductions when treated with Jakavi, with most patients (82.1%) achieving a >=50% reduction at any time.



