

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) announced the presentation of clinical data from the exploratory phase 2 COSMOS trial. The trial evaluates MorphoSys's hemato-oncological drug candidate MOR208 in combination with the cancer drug idelalisib in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma, who progressed on or were intolerant to ibrutinib therapy. According to the preliminary efficacy analysis conducted by the investigators, overall response rate (ORR) was 82%, including one complete response confirmed by bone marrow biopsy and eight partial responses. In addition, two patients (18%) showed stable disease.



Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG, said: 'Overall, this shows the potential medical application of MOR208 in additional B cell malignancies. The data shows that MOR208 may be combined with other cancer drugs used in hematological malignancies, including PI3K inhibitors. We look forward to the upcoming results from the second cohort of MOR208 plus venetoclax of our ongoing COSMOS study which we expect later this year.'



The company also presented updated data from the ongoing phase 1/2a study of the anti-CD38 antibody MOR202 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.



'We are optimistic about the responses seen in patients with multiple myeloma treated with MOR202 plus LEN/DEX and POM/DEX based on matured data as well as about the low proportion of patients experiencing infusion-related reactions,' said Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG.



