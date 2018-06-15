London stocks were set to edge up at the open on Friday as investors digest the latest developments between the US and China. The FTSE 100 was called to open 10 points higher at 7,775 amid reports that US President Trump has approved $50bn worth of tariffs on the import of goods from China. The approval followed a 90-minute meeting on Thursday of Senior White House officials, national security officials and senior representatives of the Treasury, Commerce Department, and US Trade ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...