FTSE 250 building materials group CRH said on Friday that it has received regulatory approval for its $3.5bn acquisition of Kansas-based cement manufacturer Ash Grove. The deal, which was announced in September 2017, has been approved by the US Federal Trade Commission and there are no further regulatory approvals outstanding. The transaction is expected to close in June 2018. CRH chief executive Albert Manifold said at the time the acquisition was announced: "Ash Grove is an excellent addition ...

