Tesco's UK and Irish sales slowed slightly in the first quarter of its new financial year but with wholesale acquisition Booker bedding down, group-wide growth accelerated. For the 13 weeks ended 26 May, UK like-for-like sales grew 2.1% and Ireland 3%, down slightly from 2.3% and 5.3% in the fourth quarter of last year, while Booker added 14.3% growth. Central European operations were said to have delivered a strong underlying performance but LFLs sales fell 1% due to new Sunday trading laws in ...

