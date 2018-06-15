Aviation Week Network's MRO Baltics, Eastern Europe and Russia Attracted Airlines and Leasing Company Decision Makers

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), Aviation Week Network's MRO Baltics, Eastern Europe and Russia (http://mrobeer.aviationweek.com/) (MROBEER), offered a relaxed and informal networking conference for industry representatives from the airlines, OEMs, suppliers, and service providers.

Held in Ljubljana, Slovenia, June 6-7, and hosted by Adria Tehnika, (https://www.adriatehnika.com/) this regional event attracted delegates from 33 countries and was hailed by many as one of the best attended. Delegates fostered new relationships, strengthened existing ones, and expanded reach across the MRO community in the Baltics region and throughout Europe and Russia.

"MRO BEER is a focused conference event, featuring a showcase made up of various solution providers. The intent is to hear, analyze, discuss what is happening in the conference - then meet with the various companies in the showcase that are there to help provide their best solutions," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. "The Baltics, Eastern Europe and Russia is a booming region for the aviation industry and this event sells out each year. Next year's event, taking place in May in Vilnius, Lithuania, will be hosted by FL Technics."

MRO BEER featured airline led discussion sessions that addressed partnership and business opportunities, critical insight on regional issues, idea exchange and networking with industry peers, and expert opinion on key trends and forecast and revenue growth. Highlights included talks by Mirjana Ceh, CCO, Adria Tehnika; Birkan Guneralp, SVP Aircraft Maintenance, Turkish Technic; Adrian Ionascu, Director, Third Party Contracts, Blue Air; Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO, FL Technics; and Már Pórarinsson, Technical Director Operations, WOW air.

In partnership with Adria Tehnika, (https://www.adriatehnika.com/) MRO BEER was sponsored by Pratt & Whitney (http://www.pw.utc.com/Home). Airlines represented included Cargo Airlines, Blue Air, Croatia Airlines, Deutsche Lufthansa Berlin Stiftung, Enter Air, European Aviation, Eurowings, Regional Jet (NORDICA), Shega Air, SmartLynx Airlines Ltd., Thai Airways, Trade Air, Transavia Airlines, Ukraine International Airlines, Utair Aviation, Windrose Airlines, Wizzair, WOW air, and many others.

Additional upcoming MRO events in 2018 include: Aero-Engines Europe (http://www.aeroengineconference.com/aee17/Public/Content.aspx?ID=1069182) (Hamburg, Germany, September 12-13), MRO Europe (http://mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu18/Public/Enter.aspx) (Amsterdam, October 16-18), and Commercial Aviation Services event - inclusive of MRO Asia-Pacific, Aero Manufacturing and Aero Engines (http://www.aeroengineconference.com/aee18/Public/Enter.aspx) (Singapore, November 6-8).

