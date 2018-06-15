

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased at the fastest pace in six months in May, Destatis showed Friday.



Wholesale prices advanced 2.9 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 1.4 percent increase seen in April. This was the fastest growth since November, when prices gained 3.3 percent.



The biggest influence on overall prices came from the wholesale of solid fuels and petroleum products, which advanced 12.2 percent compared to the previous year.



Month-on-month, wholesale price inflation rose to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent in April. Prices have increased for the second straight month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX