

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AKASOL AG announced it has set price range for its envisaged IPO, aiming for total gross proceeds of approximately 100 million euros. The offering will comprise a total of up to approximately 2.2 million ordinary bearer shares with no par value, consisting of up to approximately 2.1 million new shares from a capital increase and 150 thousand existing shares offered by the current shareholders. The offer period will commence on June 18, 2018, and is expected to end on June 27, 2018. The price range was set at 48.50 euros to 64.50 euros per share.



The company intends to use the envisaged net proceeds resulting from the sale of the new shares for the expansion of the production facility in Langen, Germany, as well as for the expansion to the USA. In addition, the company intends to use the proceeds for investments in additional test and validation facilities, research and development.



AKASOL intends to list the shares on the regulated market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the Prime Standard under the ticker symbol ASL. June 29, 2018 is expected to be the first day of trading.



