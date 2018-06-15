

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation accelerated in May to the highest level in twelve months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



The producer price index climbed 3.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 2.8 percent increase in April. The measure has been rising since November 2016.



Moreover, this was the sharpest rate of increase since May last year, when prices had grown 4.0 percent.



Domestic market prices rose 5.2 percent annually in May and foreign market prices went up by 2.6 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices increased 1.2 percent in May after rising 1.5 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX