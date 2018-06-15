

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation accelerated marginally in May, figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in May, just above the 1.8 percent rise in April.



The slight acceleration in May was mainly driven by the expenditure group housing, water and energy.



Month-on-month, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent in May.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 2.1 percent in May from 2.0 percent in April. Monthly, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent.



