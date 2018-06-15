GE has finished installing 50 units of its 1.26 MW Brilliance inverters at a 96.2 MW (DC) solar project in southwestern Japan's Miyazaki prefecture.The industrial giant also provided transformers, recombiners and ring main units for the Hosoe project, which was developed by Japan-based developer, Pacifico Energy near the prefectural capital of Miyazaki, on the island of Kyushu. GE put the components together in advance on skids to expedite installation and has signed a long-term agreement to service the now-operational plant over a 20-year period, according to an emailed statement. The Hosoe ...

