Indivior's main revenue-generating product, Suboxone film, came under pressure overnight as rival Dr Reddy's Labs won regulatory approval to its generic version of the sublingual film. Dr Reddy's announced the approval from US Food & Drug Administration and said is launching buprenorphine and naloxone film to treat adults with opioid addiction. Suboxone had US sales of roughly $1.86bn for the most recent twelve months ending in April, according to IMS Health. The news, which saw Indivior's ...

