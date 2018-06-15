Specialist information company Ascential has announced the acquisition of global digital subscription business WARC for up to £24m. The price comprises an initial cash consideration of £19.5m and deferred consideration of £4.5m payable in 2019 and the acquisition - which will be funded from cash reserves and existing borrowing facilities - is expected to enhance Ascential's earnings per share in the current financial year Ascential said the business strengthens its digital product offering in ...

