Hevel Solar and Fortum won the 148.5 MW worth of solar PV projects awarded in the auction. The Finnish utility, however, proposed a project CAPEX, which was almost half that of the Russian company's.Russia's Trading System Administrator, JSC ATS has assigned the almost 150 MW of solar PV capacity planned for this year's renewable energy auction to Russian solar module manufacturer, Hevel Solar and Finnish power utility, Fortum. The Russian company won contracts to build a 23.5 MW solar plant in the Republic of Kalmykia, and two more facilities with a capacity of 5 MW and 10 MW, each, in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...