Kamux Oyj: Kamux continues its expansion in Finland: a new showroom coming to Järvenpää

Kamux continues its expansion in Finland: a new showroom coming to Järvenpää

Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, is continuing its strong growth. Kamux is expanding its operations by opening a new showroom in Järvenpää in November 2018.

The showroom suitable for customer needs and for the service model will be ready in the autumn

"The Järvenpää showroom is a facility where construction is just beginning. We are actively seeking showroom premises that can serve customers well and are both functional and suitable for the Kamux business model in terms of costs. This future property is an excellent solution, and will serve both Kamux's customers and the growth of our showroom network in regions of growth," says Juha Kalliokoski, Kamux's CEO.

Showroom in a busy business area

Kamux's Järvenpää showroom is situated at Rajaniitynkatu 2. The area has many retail outlets, so it is easy for customers to come and shop for a car.

"This new showroom will strengthen our foothold both in the Uusimaa region and throughout the Finnish used car market. The Järvenpää showroom will cover an area of 1,500 sqm and we will serve customers with five salespersons and a sales manager," says Kalliokoski.

Our whole selection available to customers

"At Kamux, you can do business in a way that is most comfortable for the customer. Our way of doing reasonably priced car sales is based on the fact that our entire selection of 4,000 cars available in Finland, and the cars we have in Sweden and Germany, are available to our customers, regardless of which showroom they choose to do business in or through which channel they wish to contact us," says Juha Kalliokoski.

Hiring sales persons

"As a growing company, we are continuously hiring new staff, particularly new salespersons. We strive to be a car dealership where our customers find it easy and comfortable to shop, and this is why we invest a lot in training our sales staff. The right attitude is key so previous experience in car sales is not essential," Kalliokoski says.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 42 car showrooms in Finland, ten in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 170,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux's average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com

