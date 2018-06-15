

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday in response to dovish ECB statement and BoJ's weaker view on inflation outlook. Trade concerns persisted ahead of likely announcement of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.



The euro extended declines against the dollar after the European Central Bank indicated plans to wind down its bond buying program and pledged to keep interest rates on hold for at least a year.



Chinese shares hit a 20-month low on worries that rising trade tensions could add pressure to the country's economic growth.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 22.26 points or 0.73 percent to 3,021.90, its lowest level since September 2016 as the U.S. prepared to impose 'pretty significant' tariffs on Chinese goods.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.43 percent despite Fitch Ratings affirming sovereign ratings of the country with a 'stable' outlook.



In another development, the nation's central bank adjusted its interest rate upward after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its key rate by a quarter point.



Japanese shares rose and the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, as widely expected, and downgraded its view on inflation. The Nikkei average climbed 113.14 points or 0.50 percent to 22,851.75 while the broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent higher at 1,789.04.



Fast Retailing, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Fujitsu, Daiichi Sankyo, TDK and Taiyo Yuden were among the prominent gainers.



Australian shares rose sharply to reach a one-month high as a surge in iron ore prices helped lift mining stocks and banks also recovered from recent losses.



The benchmark S&P/ASX200 rallied 77.40 points or 1.29 percent to 6,094 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 1.23 percent at 6,205.30.



BHP Billiton rose half a percent after the mining giant unveiled plans to develop its majority-owned South Flank iron ore mine in Western Australia. Rio Tinto, South32 and Fortescue Metals Group climbed 1-2 percent.



Gold miner Evolution Mining advanced 1.4 percent and Newcrest Mining jumped 2.5 percent after gold prices rose to a one-month high.



Energy stocks Oil Search, Origin Energy, Woodside Petroleum and Santos climbed 1-3 percent after an increase in crude oil prices. Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac rallied around 2 percent each.



Biotechnology and medical device company Sirtex Medical soared 4.6 percent after it accepted a A$1.87 billion takeover offer from China's CDH Genetech.



Seoul stocks closed lower amid selling by foreign investors on worries about renewed trade frictions between the U.S. and China. The benchmark Kospi dropped 19.44 points or 0.80 percent to 2,404.04, dragged down by financials such as KB Financial Group and Shinhan Financial.



New Zealand shares hit a fresh record high before giving up gains to close marginally lower at 8,975.75. Dairy products maker a2 Milk jumped as much as 3.5 percent.



The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.5, down from the upwardly revised 59.1 in April.



The markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia were closed in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr. India's Sensex was declining 0.4 percent while the Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.7 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as investors digested upbeat retail sales and labor market data as well as the ECB's decision to pull back from stimulus.



The Dow slid 0.1 percent to extend losses for the third straight day, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent to reach a fresh record closing high due to continued strength among media stocks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX