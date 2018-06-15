On request of Projektengagemang Sweden AB, company registration number 556330-2602, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 19, 2018. The admission is conditional upon that Projektengagemang Sweden AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The company has 17,554,242 shares (5,496,000 A-shares and 12,058,242 B-shares) as per today's date1 Short Name: PENG B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of B-shares to be 18,441,221 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0011337666 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 156567 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 19, 2018, up and including June 20, 2018, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fullfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 38-39 and 122 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 1See prospectus page 118 (Sw. version)