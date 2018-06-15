Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-15 / 10:23 _Press release:_ *Baader Bank Opens its Doors to Asset Managers* Unterschleissheim, 15.06.2018: More than 200 asset managers visited the headquarters of Baader Bank in Unterschleissheim yesterday to gain an insight into the working environment as part of a comprehensive day programme. Current topics were presented by speakers from politics, business and professional sports backgrounds on the subject of digitisation and current trends in the financial sector. Philipp Prömm, Member of the Board of Shareholder Value Management AG and guest at the event, said: "Working together with Baader Bank as a trading partner is very refreshing, as they offer a high-quality service during trading hours together with many years of experience." Baader Bank has also introduced two innovative solutions to make the step towards digitalisation easier. With the white label onboarding tool, asset managers are now able to offer their clients complete digital current and custody account opening, Securities Trading Act form, and identity checking in 15 minutes and without media discontinuity. At the same time, Baader Bank has introduced a new type of comparison platform for asset managers: The Asset Fox (www.vermoegens-fuchs.de [1]). This site enables end customers to compare different offers and, if they wish, to become direct customers via the system. "We complete the portfolio of asset managers and create synergies throughout the value chain, including digitally. As we ourselves are not active in the private customer business we do not compete with asset managers and family offices," assured Executive Board member Oliver Riedel. Another special highlight of the event was a high-calibre discussion round. Company founder Uto Baader, Head of Capital Market Analysis Robert Halver, Gerhard Schwarz, Head of Equity Strategy and Ulf Becker, Member of the Board of Shareholder Value Management AG, held a discussion under the direction of Oliver Riedel. The experts impressed their audience with their sound knowledge and very different assessments of geopolitical developments and the current events on the capital markets. They spoke openly about the opportunities and risks of various asset classes in a period characterised by low interest rates, market regulation and simultaneous election campaigns and votes a at European level. Due to the steady growth of the account and custody business, which already has 19,100 managed custody accounts and a custody account volume of more than EUR 3.1 billion (as of 31/05/2018), the range of services provided by Baader Bank has been gradually expanded and the team has grown in size. Marina Schlei has been in charge of the Client Services department since 1 April 2018. Ms. Schlei began her career at DAB BNP Paribas SA, where she was responsible for the client care of asset managers, family offices and fund agents. "Digitalisation offers great opportunities across the entire market, which we want to advance with the new appointments," explained Oliver Riedel, Member of the Executive Board of Baader Bank. *For more information, please contact:* Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Straße 4 85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany Katharina Ariane Beyersdorfer Senior Manager Head of Group Communication T +49 89 5150 1016 F +49 89 5150 291016 M +49 172 6659 389 Katharina.Beyersdorfer@baaderbank.de http://www.baaderbank.de [2] *About Baader Bank AG:* Baader Bank AG is one of the leading investment banks in German-speaking countries. 