Through This Acquisition AGP Will Pave the Way to Expand Its Eglass Value Proposition into Europe, Leveraging Soliver's European Heritage and Long-Term Customer Relationships in the Region

AGP, a high-tech specialty glass designer and manufacturer, has announced today the acquisition of Soliver NV, a European automotive glazing manufacturer with over 65 years of solid product and brand reputation. Soliver offers high-quality tempered and laminated glazing for high-end automobiles, as well as windshield solutions for trucks.

AGP's glazing heritage started in Berlin, with the Mannheim family's first glass company. After 100 years and a clear vision to become a leader in specialty glass, AGP's core eGlass technologies have responded to the rising demand in electrification, connectivity, shared mobility and autonomous driving, acting as an enabler of future mobility trends. The integration of Soliver into the AGP Group will strengthen the AGP eGlass value proposition and will be a game changer in a fast-evolving industry.

"We are very excited to build upon Soliver's great experience and track-record to take high-tech glazing to the next level, enabling our customer's product development with innovation, agility and flexibility. We believe both companies' customers will immediately benefit from our new investments aligned with mobility trends", said Arturo Mannheim, CEO of AGP Group.

As part of the Group's expansion plan, and following a minority investment by Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing, AGP is also launching a Tech Innovation Center in the district of Aachen, Germany in 2018. With both the Belgium plant and German Tech Center only a few hours away from major customers in the region, AGP will consolidate its footprint in Europe.

"I am extremely proud of Soliver's 65+ years of successful customer programs and the solid relationships we have been able to nurture in the European markets, with a strong focus on product quality and reliability. AGP's vision and commitment to the future of mobility drove our interest to share with them our solid heritage in automotive glazing. Our customers, partners and employees will greatly benefit from this integration" said Stefaan Bouckaert, former Soliver CEO who will remain as Managing Director of the Belgium plant.

Rapidly growing demand for innovative glazing solutions requires progressive skill sets and a differentiated response from high-tech glazing providers. The synergy of Soliver's European reputation with AGP's bespoke innovation and flexibility is set to energize the industry moving forward, benefitting major customers in the region.

About AGP

AGP is a high-tech specialty glass designer and manufacturer with a large portfolio of products for the automotive, security, naval, transportation and defense markets worldwide. AGP serves approximately 650 customers globally, with local service offerings in more than 20 countries supported by 1,800 employees.

About Soliver NV

Soliver is a European automotive glazing manufacturer with over 65 years of experience and 300 employees. Soliver offers high-quality tempered and laminated glazing for high-end automobiles, as well as windshield solutions for trucks and has long-term relationships with many premier OEMs like Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche, Renault and Volvo Trucks, among others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005052/en/

Contacts:

Media:

AGP Group

Rodrigo Camargo, Mobile: +351 927 173 545

Corporate Marketing Director

rcamargo@agpglass.com