Control Techniques Enlists World's Strongest Man

Variable speed drive specialist Control Techniques has linked up with the World's Strongest Man in a bold new partnership.

Eddie Hall, officially the strongest man on the planet, has lent his considerable strengths to the Welsh firm as official brand ambassador. Eddie, who reached the pinnacle of strongman competition, will now appear as the face of Control Techniques, helping raise awareness of its products and capabilities.

Control Techniques, based in Newtown, has operations in 44 countries, and is excited to have sealed the deal with Eddie.

Anthony Pickering, president of Control Techniques, said: "We've been through some transformations recently - new owners, new products on the horizon - and wanted a symbol we could use to demonstrate our re-discovered confidence.

"Control Techniques is, and always will be, a specialist company. We make drives, and drive-related technologies, and we have 45 years of heritage based on that. The idea of working with another British specialist who has competed - and won - on a global stage appealed greatly to us.

"Since 1973 we have a history of making bold decisions, and working with Eddie is the latest in a long line of firsts from Control Techniques. We're looking forward to seeing people's reactions when they see what we have in store with Eddie."

As part of the agreement, Eddie will help promote Control Techniques globally in a series of adverts, public appearances and other projects.

Eddie added: "Control Techniques is, like me, a specialist in its chosen field. It understands the importance of identifying your strengths and working hard to achieve your goals.

"I'm excited to be the face of a British success story in Control Techniques, and I look forward to helping the team there make the right impact."

Control Techniques, a Nidec company, is a world leader in the design and production of electronic variable speed drives for the control of electric motors. Founded in 1973, the company has headquarters in Newtown, Wales. It has dedicated production and R&D sites globally, along with Automation Centres in 45 locations around the world.

