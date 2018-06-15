Karner & Dechow Industrial Auctions: Ventana Kapfenberg GmbH for Sale for Going Concern

VIENNA and KAPFENBERG, Austria, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A successor for steel and aluminum investment casting, as well as for prototype production, is wanted

The Ventana Kapfenberg GmbH, formerly Styrian OST.Feinguss, is up for sale, including the real estate as well as all the machinery and office equipment.

Since 1949, the internationally operating company with its 53 employees, has been pouring and processing complex and challenging parts made of steel and aluminum: predominantly for the areas of aviation (certified), automotive, optics, medical technology, electrical industry, defense technology, and many others. Due to the comprehensive knowledge and the manufacturing precision as well as its ability to make small batch productions and prototypes, companies such as Audi, Böhler Uddeholm, Ferrari, Hellenic Defense, Lenzing AG, Rheinmetall, Rosenbauer, Siemens, Swarovski, Voestalpine, and many others can be found on the list of references.

With the existing machinery, the facility, which is located just 2km from the highway, has a casting capacity of approximately 300t steel and 145t aluminum per year. The maximum casting weights for steel are 70 and for aluminum 50kg; Prototypes can be manufactured up to a workpiece size of 1200x1200x800mm. The plant area comprises a plot of just under 4,000 m2 and a floor space of almost 7,000 m2.

Further information: http://www.karner-dechow.at

