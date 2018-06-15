Reykjavík/Stockholm June 15, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Arion Bank hf., (shortname: ARION) commenced today on the Main markets of Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Arion Bank's shares are listed on Nasdaq Iceland and the bank's Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Arion Bank belongs to the financial sector. Arion Bank's listing is the first simultaneous dual listing on Nasdaq Nordic's main markets for over a decade. It is the third company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland this year, the 27th on Nasdaq Stockholm and the 39th company on Nasdaq's Nordic markets*. Arion Bank is a leading, universal relationship bank in Iceland with a differentiated and innovative approach, established in 2008. Arion Bank is a broad and well-balanced bank that provides products and services catering for the needs of Icelandic households and companies. The bank's revenue streams broadly reflect the Icelandic economy, and it continuously strives to improve its business to meet the changing needs of its customers and the Icelandic society. Though primarily operating in Iceland, Arion Bank is increasingly but selectively providing financial services outside of the country, mainly to companies related to the seafood industry in Europe and North America. Arion Bank enjoys a strong position within domestic financial markets in terms of its return on equity, operational efficiency and product and services offering. Its main customers are corporations and individuals, who seek a wide variety of financial solutions. For further information, please visit www.arionbanki.is/english/ "Arion Bank's listing today is a great milestone for the bank, its owners and employees." says Höskuldur Ólafsson, CEO of Arion Bank. "Arion is a leading banki in Iceland, innovative, profitable, and is in a strong position so the listing is a very logical and positive next step. Being dually listed will broaden the bank's investor reach and facilitate access to both domestic and international financial markets. We welcome new investors to the bank." "We sincerely welcome Arion Bank to the Main market of Nasdaq Iceland," says Pall Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Not only will Arion Bank be one of the largest companies on the Main market in Iceland, it is also the first bank to be listed on the Main market for over a decade and is the first company in over a decade that starts trading at the same time on two Nasdaq Nordic markets. We wish the company and its shareholders well and look forward to supporting them going forward." "We welcome Arion Bank to Nasdaq and our family of companies," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Arion Bank gets access to a broad and deep pool of investors through its dual listing in Iceland and Sweden, and we look forward to standing by them on their continued growth journey in the public markets." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. # About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 