

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases euro area consumer prices and foreign trade figures. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.9 percent in May, as initially estimated, from 1.2 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro recovered from its early lows against the pound, franc and the greenback, it held steady against the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1598 against the greenback, 128.18 against the yen, 1.1553 against the franc and 0.8736 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



