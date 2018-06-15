

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were modestly higher on Friday as a dovish ECB statement sent the euro tumbling, helping offset increased trade friction between the U.S. and China.



The euro was headed for its worst weekly loss in 19 months, a day after the European Central Bank said it would hold interest rates low at least until summer 2019.



The benchmark DAX was up 15 points or 0.11 percent at 13,122 in opening deals after climbing as much as 1.7 percent the previous day.



Commerzbank fell 1.5 percent and Deutsche Bank dropped 0.7 percent as government bond yields extended declines on the back of dovish signals from the ECB.



Automakers were trading mixed after industry data showed Europe passenger car sales grew only 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 9.6 percent rise in April.



Meanwhile, German wholesale prices advanced 2.9 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 1.4 percent increase seen in April, official data showed. This was the fastest growth since November, when prices gained 3.3 percent.



