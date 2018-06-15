Silbon Lands in Paris

PARIS, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Spanish male fashion brand Silbon opened its first international store yesterday at an event that was attended by the new champion of Roland Garros, in chair-tennis, Stéphane Houdet

The first opening of Silbon in Paris has been a complete success proven by the dozens of attending celebrities from France and Spain. CEO and founder of Silbon, Pablo López, was accompanied by his management board, as well as by José Michael García, the President of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Paris and other celebrities of this institution, as well as representatives of the Spanish Embassy in France, influencers, media specialized in fashion and personalities of the company and the gala culture. But if there was a prominent guest, it was the chair-tennis athlete who, dressed in Silbon, attracted all eyes after his recent victory in doubles at Roland Garros.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706129/Silbon_Paris_Opening.jpg )



A summit event for the Andalusian fashion brand in which prominence, in addition to the Silbon style, took over the typical flavors of both countries, with tastings of Iberian ham and local cheeses, paired with Extremaduran wines and French champagne.

As part of its international expansion process, this Spanish company opened its first store in Paris on May 3rd of May, in District 6 (Rive Gauche), at 141 de la Rue de Rennes in the Montparnasse area; and, yesterday after a long month of preparations, Silbon officially began its international adventure. This constitutes a first step in its plans for ongoing growth and expansion in Europe, following its consolidation as a brand of reference in Spanish male fashion.

Founded in 2010 by Pablo López and Rafael Díaz, the Andalusian brand, with 15 owned stores in Spain and this first in the neighbouring country, has within its policy of national expansion, the opening of 3 new points of sale.

A decisive factor in the expansion of the brand has been the exponential growth of its online sales which reached 134% in 2017, compared to the previous season.

The Spanish company, with 41% in overall growth, reached a turnover of nearly 7 million euros in 2017 and with this new opening in Paris, Silbon intends to reach the figure of 10 million euros in 2018. If these forecasts are met by the end of the year, the company is considering the possibility of a new opening in London in 2019.