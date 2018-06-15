Rolls-Royce surged on Friday after it said it should exceed its target of £1bn of free cash flow by 2020 following its announcement a day earlier that it was cutting 4,600 jobs. Ahead of its Capital Markets Event, the company outlined the details of its restructuring plans and said its mid-term ambition is to exceed £1 per share of free cash flow generation, up from 15p in 2017 and to reach a cash flow return on invested capital of 15% through the cycle, versus 9% last year. The aerospace and ...

