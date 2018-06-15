Bookmakers were cheering on Friday following a report that the new £2m maximum stake on fix-odds betting machines will not be implemented until April 2020 after the Treasury agreed to a backroom deal. Last month the government cut the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals from £100 to £2, with sports minister Tracy Crouch saying it was designed to reduce the potential for large losses and "the risk of harm to both the player and wider communities". Bookmakers warned the limit could ...

