AIM-listed firm UK Oil and Gas Investments has completed a £5.5m fundraising to fund its portion of an appraisal well at the Horse Hill site near Gatwick airport. A total of 611.11m new UKOG shares were placed with new and existing investors on Friday at a price of 0.9p per share, representing an approximate 12% discount to the stock's closing price on 13 June. UKOG, which had responded to media speculation a week ago to confirm it was considering raising the funds, wants the proceeds as it and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...