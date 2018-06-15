

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares held steady on Friday as a dovish ECB statement sent the euro tumbling, helping offset increased trade friction between the U.S. and China.



The euro was headed for its worst weekly loss in 19 months, a day after the European Central Bank said it would hold interest rates low at least until summer 2019.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,534 in opening deals after rising 1.4 percent in the previous session.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were trading mixed after industry data showed Europe passenger car sales grew only 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 9.6 percent rise in April.



Dassault Systèmes rose over 1 percent after the company said it is initiating a 2018-2023 plan to double its non-IFRS earnings per share.



