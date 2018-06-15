Regulatory news:

Following its general assembly on June 14, 2018, at the Maison de la RATP in Paris, the French Nuclear Energy Society (SFEN Société Française d'Energie Nucléaire) presented the "2018 SFEN Awards" to the nuclear industry winners. The awards recognize a variety of work, studies, theses and other contributions relating to nuclear energy.

This year, three of the six SFEN Awards have been awarded to Orano group teams.

The Prix Jean Bourgeois each year rewards a researcher for a thesis that he or she has already been defended. This year it went to our Marion Losno, materials engineer at Orano Projets. Her thesis focused on reducing the size of samples taken from liquid solutions from nuclear fuel processing using "microfluidics". This young engineer has demonstrated that by using the technology, already developed for biology, it is possible to massively reduce the volumes needed for analysis, and as a result those of the corresponding liquid effluents. Two patents have already been filed for the solution imagined by Marion Losno.

The Technological Innovation Award was awarded to a team from Orano Dismantling and Services for the development of an innovative customizable biological protection system named IRIS. This technology provides operators with an optimal and easy-to-deploy protective mechanism for use during investigations and interventions in highly radioactive environments. Inspired by operational experience, this new device can deliver a high level of protection in just a few seconds and significantly optimizes the time spent handling biological protections on a day to day basis. The device has been deployed at the Marcoule site since early 2018.

The Public Information Award went to Orano Tricastin's communication team for its initiative entitled "Discovering energy scientific workshops for young people". Aimed at elementary, middle and high school students, these activities designed for the school setting foster an understanding of the different energy sources, including nuclear power and renewables. The "Discovering energy" science workshops can be adapted to different school curricula in collaboration with the teachers. They are part of a broader initiative to promote local information and exchanges with the pupils of the surrounding communes with the Orano Tricastin industrial platform. 2,700 students have taken part in these workshops since their creation in 2010.

