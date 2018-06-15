Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-15 / 11:00 DYH Global PLC is expanding the product portfolio of one its ecommerce platforms - DYH.com, with specially selected collection from Bloomingville *Stockholm, May 28th, 2018*: In line with its continuous expansion of the product portfolio, DYH.comwill infuse its online assortment with the famed Danish aesthetic tradition and style of Bloomingville furniture and home accessories. The partnership is celebrated as an affirmative headway for a mutually beneficial brand expansion and reinforcement. Mathias Mildahl, Brand Category Manager at DYH Global PLC, states: _"We are very pleased to welcome Bloomingville to DYH Global as a direct brand partner. Customers around the world love the brand and its designs, and working together means we can make sure lovers of high quality home interior can have access to the greatest selection of Bloomingville products through our online shop DYH.com."_ Braced by the latest ecommerce technology and comprehensive 3D Room Planner, DYH.com offers unparalleled platform for expansion of brand awareness, product exposure and trade, which will advance Bloomingville in their European customer growth and brand recognition. *About Design Your Home Holding AB* DESIGN YOUR HOME Holding AB is a fast growing company operating in the European ecommerce furniture sector. Companies from DESIGN YOUR HOME Holding AB produce and market design furniture and lifestyle products under several brands in the mid-and high-end market segment, focusing on contemporary, trendy design. In addition to the proprietary brands ROOMOX (R) and DYH, the product portfolio also features a number of specially selected trendy European brands, offering an extensive range for every taste. The company is trading in over 20 European countries with online shops translated in the main 8 European languages. *About Bloomingville* Bloomingville is an international home interior company founded in 2000. Designed exclusively in Denmark, Bloomingville's unique products offer high design at accessible price points, delivering happy changes to everyday designers worldwide. Kontakt: ir@dyh.com Design Your Home Holding AB Gamla Brogatan 32, 2 tr 111 20 Stockholm Sweden End of Media Release Issuer: DESIGN YOUR HOME Holding AB Key word(s): Trades 2018-06-15 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 695595 2018-06-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2018 04:59 ET (08:59 GMT)