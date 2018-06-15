BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Statement re - AGM Announcement
London, June 15
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14)
As announced on 14 June, the Board of BlackRock Emerging Europe plc has elected not to proceed with the Tender Offer which was due to be approved by shareholders at a General Meeting to be held on 20 June 2018, immediately after the Company's Annual General Meeting.
Consequently, and as previously announced, the General Meeting due to be held on 20 June 2018 has been cancelled and will no longer take place. The Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held at 12.00 noon on 20 June 2018 has not been cancelled and will take place as previously indicated in the Notice of Annual General Meeting published on 23 March 2018.
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
15 June 2018
