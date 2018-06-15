Roc Technologies Awarded 5-year Strategic IT Transformation and Managed Service Partnership by Dounreay

NEWBURY, England, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Roc Technologies today announced it has been awarded a 5-year contract to transform and manage IT services by Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd(Dounreay). Dounreay is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Cavendish Dounreay Partnership Ltd, a consortium of Cavendish Nuclear, Jacobs and AECOM and funded by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) to deliver the site closure programme at Dounreay.

Covering all aspects of IT Transformation and Operations, Roc will assume responsibility for modernising core infrastructure, software environments, delivering new services to site users, including a new desktop environment, secure cloud services migration, migration to Office 365, and site intranet platform. Roc will also assume responsibility for IT operations, with Roc building a NOC and operational capability at the site.

Matt Franklin, CEO of Roc Technologies commented, "We are delighted to have been selected by Dounreay to become their strategic IT transformation and delivery partner. This 5-year partnership between Roc with Dounreay will transform IT systems, introduce secure cloud platforms, and improve digital experiences to site users. Through our focus on building and developing world class teams, Roc has become one of the UK's leading enablers of digital transformation to secure and sensitive government agencies. We are looking forward to the next 5-years of transformation delivery at Dounreay and a partnership that creates incremental value to the local area."

David Lowe, Deputy Managing Director, Dounreay commented, "This is a modern, fit for purpose IT system that will help us fulfil our mission to decommission the site safely. We are particularly pleased that Roc shares our commitment to socio-economics and look forward to working with them to investigate ways of bringing new employment opportunities to the area and engage with local schools and the University of the Highlands and Islands to contribute towards learning in IT subjects."

The 5-year contract will commence October the 1st, 2018.

About Roc

Roc is one of the UK's fastest growing Transformation Services Providers empowering public and private sector acceleration of business and technology change. Our energised team of programme, process, platform and managed services experts, combined with Roc developed best-practice reduce the time and risk of delivering strategic change for significant and sustainable business outcomes. Roc's award-winning growth is driven by strong values of partnership, and the successful delivery of transformation to stakeholders in business and IT.