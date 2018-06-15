Capita plc - Capita Secures Contract Extension with Npower

15 June 2018

Capita secures contract extension with npower

Capita today announces it has extended its existing contract to provide customer management services to npower until the end of 2021, in a deal worth over £40 million over three years.

The extension builds on the existing partnership between Capita and npower, which commenced in 2014. Under the new agreement, Capita will continue to deliver front- and back-office customer management operations from the UK and India and will support npower's strategy to improve the quality and efficiency of its customer-facing operations. Capita will play a key part in helping npower transform customer engagement by automating processes, enhancing the agent knowledgebase, optimising the use of self-serve channels and using insight to improve customer service experience.

Mike Barnard, Executive Officer for Customer Management at Capita, said: "We are delighted that npower has chosen to extend its partnership with Capita for another three years. We are committed to enhancing npower's customer engagement, through the better use of technology, automation and our people."

Customer Management has been identified as a key market for growth for Capita and is one of six new divisions announced as part of the company's multi-year strategy. The division specialises in multi-channel contact management through the customer life cycle, delivering volume, transformation and outcome-based contracts to improve customer experience, optimise cost-to-serve and drive sales.

