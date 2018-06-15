World Cup Tears: 19% of Brits Have Cried Watching Sports, but 6% Too Ashamed to Admit It, Finds Decision Technology

LONDON, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In a nationally representative survey of over 1,000 UK residents in May 2018, Decision Technology asked respondents whether they have cried watching their favourite sports team or sports personality in the last 5 years. With England starting their World Cup campaign on Monday, we wanted to understand how emotionally invested the British public are with this kind of sporting event.

When asked directly 13% admitted to being brought to tears. However, using the Unmatched Count Technique to measure the actual prevalence (see here for details) we estimate that, in truth, 19% of the population have cried watching their sporting idols.

That also means 6%, or 1 in every 17 people, are too embarrassed to admit that they've shed a tear over a fixture.

Interestingly, those who cited a football team as their favourite sports team or individual were significantly more likely to have cried, with over half of our criers sobbing over the beautiful game. Football fans are 2.8 times more likely than the average person to have cried watching their team, while rugby fans for example are only 1.2 times more likely. Those living in London also showed a significantly higher rate. But those tears are coming from south of the river as no Arsenal or Spurs fans admit to having an emotional outburst.

Claire Nolan, Principal at Dectech, comments: "In this context, the Unmatched Count Technique has shown under-reporting, indicating embarrassment at the topic. With 1 in 17 people, lying about crying while watching their favourite sports team or individual, we'll leave you to work out which of your friends will be hiding their secret sobbing during the World Cup!"

