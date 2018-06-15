Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

15 June 2018

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the UK and Ireland focussed exploration, development and production company, announces that it was notified today, that Simon George Oddie, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, today, purchased a total of 250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 4.97 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following the purchase, Mr Oddie is beneficially interested in 250,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.08% of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Simon George Oddie Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc b) LEI 213800JWTCW7TN3WRC06 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B03CJS30 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Date Price(s) Volume(s) 15-June-18 4.97p 250,000 d) Aggregated information: Purchase of 250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence at 4.97 pence per ordinary share e) Date of the transaction 15 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. In 2017 Europa produced 113 boepd. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle development in the UK (targeting production start-up in 2018 at 500 bopd gross) and six licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective resources of 6.2 billion barrels oil equivalent and 2.5 tcf undiscovered GIIP across all six licences.