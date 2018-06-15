

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus declined to a six-month low in April on higher imports, figures from Eurostat revealed Friday.



The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 18.1 billion in April from EUR 19.8 billion in March. This was the lowest since October, when the surplus totaled EUR 17.7 billion.



Exports increased 0.3 percent in April from March and imports grew 1.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 16.7 billion compared to a surplus of EUR 15.7 billion in the same period of 2017. Exports grew 8 percent and imports advanced 8.1 percent annually.



