JPMorgan Senior Secured Loan Fund Limited - Final Distribution

JPMORGAN SENIOR SECURED LOAN FUND LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Final distribution announcement

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 21 June 2016, shareholders passed resolutions to wind-up the Company and appointed Ashley Paxton and Linda Johnson of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

The Liquidators hereby announce their intention to make a third and final distribution (the "Final Distribution") of:

GBP £0.005591 per ordinary Sterling share issued

The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 14 June 2018 (the "Record Date").

The Final Distribution will be paid on 29 June 2018 by way of Sterling cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted to the Shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com