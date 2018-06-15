

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported Group deliveries in May of 953,400 units, up 6.1 percent from last year. A total of 416,400 new vehicles were handed over to customers in the European market in May - an increase of 5.8 percent.



More than 4.5 million vehicles have been handed over to customers worldwide since the beginning of the year - an increase of 7.7 percent.



Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales: 'May was a particularly strong month for the Group and enabled our Company to remain on its growth path in the second quarter.'



