Huawei Releases the Highly Reliable, High-Performance SAP HANA TDI Solution

HANNOVER, Germany, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- June 13, 2018, At CEBIT 2018, Huawei release the SAP HANA Tailored Datacenter Integration (TDI) solution. This elastic, reliable, and efficient solution fully satisfies the data center and business consolidation needs of large enterprises.

Based on Huawei's high-end all-flash storage OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 and KunLun Mission Critical Server, the highly reliable high-performance HANA TDI solution is the most powerful SAP HANA infrastructure solution in the industry. It supports up to 200 SAP HANA nodes, and each node can be expanded to 32 TB, which is the highest among all SAP certified infrastructures. Utilizing the RAS2.0 technology, Huawei KunLun Mission Critical Server provides industry-leading reliability. Huawei OceanStor Dorado18000 V3 ensures end-to-end high availability of SAP services. Together, they lay the foundation for the most reliable high-performance SAP HANA TDI solution in the industry.

Huawei's SAP HANA TDI solution adopts the OceanStor Dorado V3 and OceanStor 5000F V5 series all-flash storage systems, enables SAP HANA databases to be seamlessly integrated into existing data center architecture. This allows the databases to offer robust flexibility, unwavering reliability, and efficient management and maintenance. In addition, existing data center IT investments and processes can be reused to reduce the TCO.

With superb elasticity, reliability, and efficiency, this newly released solution helps enterprises build converged data centers that support on-demand resource expansion. The solution provides shared storage resource pools for multiple services to improve resource utilization, and offers the industry's best scalability of up to 200 nodes for enterprise storage, certified by SAP, to support the rapid growth of enterprise business. In addition, the solution uses dedicated management plug-ins to work with the SAP Landscape Management (LaMa) management platform, automatically manages SAP applications, databases, networks, and IT infrastructures from end to end, and takes advantage of Huawei storage snapshots to increase the setup speed of the development and testing environment by 10 times compared with the traditional mode.

Focusing on enterprise analysis applications, SAP HANA, launched by SAP in 2011, is a product based on in-memory computing, which supports real-time application and analysis operations. This speeds up both business intelligence and complex computing. To provide robust flexibility, SAP defines the TDI mode for HANA deployment. Therefore, enterprises can choose to run HANA hardware components based on their needs and deploy the SAP HANA system using the TDI solution.

Meng Guangbin, President of Huawei's Storage Product Line, states, "Huawei is the storage vendor to put NVMe into commercial use. Specifically designed for the heavily-loaded critical applications, Huawei's all-flash storage meets the storage requirements of enterprise-class applications such as databases, virtual desktops, and server virtualization. This allows it to effectively meet solid-reliability and high-performance standards in SAP HANA scenarios. Huawei will work with SAP to build a high-performance data processing platform that helps enterprises accelerate core data processing."

Marco Ciavarella, Director of SAP EMEA South Region says, "SAP HANA TDI solution seamlessly integrate HANA databases into current data center architecture. Huawei's SAP HANA TDI solution is an important infrastructure platform that hosts all SAP applications based on SAP-certified servers and storage products. Huawei's all-flash storage performed excellently during SAP certification, making it ideal for large-scale SAP service integration. We are pleased to work with Huawei to provide a comprehensive HANA TDI solution, which makes customer services more intelligent and efficient."

Huawei together with its partners and customers is showcasing new digital transformation solutions to orchestrate a digital symphony at CEBIT from June 11-15 in Germany, the home of classical music. It is also hosting activities and sharing best practices around Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), all of which play a critical role in today's digital transformation.

