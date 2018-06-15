

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG announced Christian Schulz, who has been in charge of Corporate Development, Strategy and M&A since January 2017, will become CFO and member of the Board of Management, taking over from Matthias Gründler, who left the company in May 2018.



In addition to Andreas Renschler (CEO) and Christian Schulz (CFO), the Executive Board of Volkswagen Truck & Bus will also be made up of Joachim Drees (MAN), Henrik Henriksson (Scania), and Roberto Cortes (Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus).



