Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today announced that the Company and H2 Equity Partners have mutually agreed to terminate the Brink Group acquisition agreement, effective June 14, 2018. As part of the termination agreement, Horizon Global agreed to pay a break fee to the Brink Group in the amount of €4.75 million.

The acquisition will be withdrawn from regulatory review in Germany and the U.K.

"Both Horizon Global and the Brink Group are two strong organizations that are leaders in the towing and trailering industry in Europe," commented Carl Bizon, Horizon Global Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "While the decision to acquire Brink was based on a compelling opportunity for our Company, ultimately, we have mutually agreed that our best path forward is to remain independent. We have nothing but respect for the Brink Group team and H2 Partners as part of this process. In the near and medium term, my focus, and that of the entire Horizon Global team, is centered on evolving business conditions and executing the Company's Action Plan, which we believe will improve performance in our existing Horizon Americas and Europe-Africa operations."

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the termination of the Brink Group acquisition agreement and update investors on current business conditions and outlook for its global operations. Participants in the call are asked to register five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (844) 711-8052 and from outside the U.S. at (832) 900-4641. Please use the conference identification number 9257629.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Horizon Global website. Shareholders, media representatives and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the investor relations section on the Company's website.

A replay of the call will be available on Horizon Global's website or by phone by dialing (800) 585-8367 and from outside the U.S. at (404) 537-3406. Please use the conference identification number 9257629. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through July 3, 2018.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America, Australia and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company's mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best-in-class products for our customers, engage with our employees and realize value creation for our shareholders.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world's most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: BULLDOG, Draw-Tite, Fulton, Hayman Reese, Reese, ROLA, Tekonsha, and Westfalia. Horizon Global has approximately 4,300 employees in 58 facilities across 21 countries.

For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date they are made and give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, such as "may," "could," "should," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "plan" or other comparable words, or by discussions of strategy that may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which could materially affect our business, financial condition or future results including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to: the Company's leverage; liabilities imposed by the Company's debt instruments; market demand; competitive factors; supply constraints; material and energy costs; technology factors; litigation; government and regulatory actions; the Company's accounting policies; future trends; general economic and currency conditions; various conditions specific to the Company's business and industry; the spin-off from TriMas Corporation; risks inherent in the achievement of cost synergies and the timing thereof in connection with the Westfalia acquisition, including whether the acquisition will be accretive; the Company's ability to promptly and effectively integrate Westfalia; the performance and costs of integration of Westfalia; the Company's ability to successfully implement the Company's Action Plan, including realizing the expected cost savings within the anticipated time frame or at all; the timing and amount of repurchases of the Company's common stock, if any; and other risks that are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. The risks described herein are not the only risks facing our Company. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deemed to be immaterial also may materially adversely affect our business, financial position and results of operations or cash flows. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

