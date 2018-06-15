Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 15
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 14-June-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|763.09p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|779.43p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|751.35p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|767.69p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 14-June-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|548.12p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|553.22p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 14-June-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|412.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|416.02p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|408.17p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|411.97p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 14-June-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|330.02p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|338.34p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 14-June-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|2057.03p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|2075.52p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|2007.35p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|2025.84p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 14-June-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|324.06p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|331.90p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 14-June-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|210.41p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|210.55p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 14-June-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.57p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|192.66p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 14-June-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.20p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.49p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 14-June-2018
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|142.90p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|143.19p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
