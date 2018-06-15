JW Player to Host Panel Discussion at Cannes Lions on Wednesday, June 20th 2018

'Turning Views into Value: How to Monetise Video to Maximise Revenue' Panel Will Feature Top Experts from JW Player, SpotX, VICE and Unilad

LONDON, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Player, the world's largest network-independent video platform, today announced that it will be hosting a panel discussion on video monetisation at the upcoming Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The panel, titled "Turning Views into Value: How to Monetise Video to Maximise Revenue", will take place Wednesday June 20th, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the Campaign Cabana. Attendees will learn advanced video monetisation strategies from an expert panel featuring Eric Boyd, Director of Product (JW Player) Sean Buckley, CRO (SpotX), Dawn Williamson, SVP of Sales (VICE), and Melanie Scott, CRO (Unilad).

With its unmatched global footprint of over one billion unique viewers and crucial role in delivering video content and enabling monetisation, JW Player sits at the center of the digital video ecosystem. The company works with the largest and most innovative broadcasters, media companies and publishers to deliver, grow and monetise their video across all digital screens and connected platforms including OTT apps and smart televisions, as well as gain new insights on their audiences with next-generation video intelligence products.

To further advance its customers' digital video businesses, JW Player announced two new upcoming product innovations at its recent fifth annual JW Player Insights event in New York City. The world's first Buffer Free Player enables publishers and media companies to deliver a broadcast TV-like experience for consumers across digital devices by pre-loading content and ads. Additionally, the company announced Content Score, which mines video intelligence from the billions of signals across JW Player's network to proactively score publishers' videos and determine what content is most compelling to their users.

Attendees of Cannes Lions who would like to register for the panel or schedule a meeting with the JW Player team should visit https://www.jwplayer.com/events/canneslions/.

About JW Player:

JW Player pioneered video on the web over a decade ago and continues to innovate as the world's largest network-independent platform for video delivery and intelligence. Companies including Fox, VICE, Business Insider, and Univision, in addition to hundreds of thousands of creators of all types and sizes, rely on JW Player to deliver and monetise their content across all devices. JW Player's massive global footprint of over 2 billion unique devices creates a powerful data graph of unique consumer insights and generates billions of incremental video views. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven, and was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2017. For more information, visit http://www.jwplayer.com.

