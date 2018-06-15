Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 14-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2057.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 2075.52p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2007.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 2025.84p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---