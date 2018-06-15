Loud and Proud, Caribbean Pride Reveals Highly Anticipated 2018 Event Schedule

TORONTO, June 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribbean Pride announces the 2018 event schedule, including some of the LGBTQ community's most-talented entertainers and highly anticipated acts. From September 15th to 22nd, guests can join a week-long celebration of pride and diversity with live performances from international entertainers, over 50 scheduled events and activities (https://www.caribbeanpride.com/the-event/schedule-2018), a curated list of exclusive excursions, world-class spa services, and incredible culinary experiences.

Caribbean Pride's opening night headliner on Saturday, September 15th is world-class DJ Johnny Dynell (http://www.johnnydynell.com/), performing on the main stage at host resort, CHIC Punta Cana (https://www.chicresorts.com/). DJ Johnny Dynell, is a fixture in the New York City DJ circuit, renowned for playing parties for Andy Warhol and Elton John. Known for his quirky records like the 1983 classic "Jam Hot" and his 1989 pioneering Vogue (dance) anthem "Elements Of Vogue", Johnny Dynell brings an impressive knowledge of diverse musical genres to kick-off Caribbean Pride.

Each day of the Pride week celebration is packed with a line-up of outstanding entertainment with brilliant DJs and legendary drag queens. DJ Citizen Jane (https://www.instagram.com/djcitizenjane/?hl=en), Miami's go-to DJ for elite club venues, will be playing on Sunday, September 16th to energize the poolside vibes. The soul of the party is illustrious Toronto drag queen Miss Conception, an overnight sensation that has been 17 years in the making and holds prestigious titles in drag entertainment. With her live singing shows and fantastic performance, she will have the audience entertained all day long. This year, Miss Conception (http://missconception.ca/) will be having various appearances throughout the week with Mermaid themed parties, entertaining shows, and a whole lot of love to share.

With Pride Week celebrations taking place around the world, we are excited to bring this great celebration of love and inclusivity to the beautiful Caribbean. Guests will relish the all-exclusive luxury resort, CHIC Punta Cana, an adults-only all-inclusive resort with the perfect amenities to throw a world-class celebration. CHIC Punta Cana boasts unique features including a Mermaid Pool, elegant poolside cabanas, access to private chef experiences, and has 320 stylish rooms, an on-site spa, and a popular Detox Oxygen Bar.

Caribbean Pride (https://www.caribbeanpride.com/) is our way to celebrate and support inclusion and promotes our message to welcome the LGBTQ community to our resorts. Our goal is for the LGBTQ community to see themselves reflected in every aspect of this celebration, from our staff to our resorts, advertising, operations, and services; and for our guests to feel that they can be their truest selves when vacationing with us. Celebrate pride, celebrate love!

To book your fun, sexy, fearless and proud vacation in Punta Cana, visit CaribbeanPride.com (https://www.caribbeanpride.com/)

About Caribbean Pride 2018

Caribbean Pride is the first of its kind from resort management company Blue Diamond Resorts (https://www.bluediamondresorts.com/). The vision of the event is to create a safe, fun, and welcoming experience for members of the LGBTQ community complete with luxurious first-class accommodations, premium drinks, and gourmet dining. CHIC Punta Cana (https://www.chicresorts.com/) is the ideal venue for this year's celebration, known for its fearless high energy that encompasses the poolside atmosphere and luxury offerings of famed hot spots such as Vegas and South Beach.

For more information, please contact: media@bluediamondresorts.com

