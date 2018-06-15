Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 14-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 412.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.97p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---