Huawei Releases 5G-Oriented eLTE-DSA (Discrete Spectrum Aggregation) Solution

HANNOVER, Germany, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At CEBIT 2018, Huawei released its 4.5G-based, 5G-oriented eLTE Discrete Spectrum Aggregation (eLTE-DSA) solution. This solution provides energy companies with ubiquitous all-service Internet of Energy through fast wireless access, low latency, greater connectivity and reduced power consumption.

At the event, Jerry Ji, President of the Energy Industry of Huawei Enterprise Business Group said: "Huawei has proposed the vision of 'Leading New ICT, Bits Drive Watts' in the electric industry. Huawei is committed to bringing digital technologies to every electric power company. At CEBIT 2018, Huawei debuted many smart grid innovations including the eLTE-DSA which is a killer technology to optimize power distribution and consumption."

As energy consumption increases globally and we move towards renewable energy sources, the implementation of the Internet of Energy (IoE) will become an important way to advance the energy revolution, driving clean energy and sustainable energy development. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the foundation for the IoE, and with clear advantages in security, reliability, ubiquity, economy, and flexibility, private wireless networks have proven to be the ideal access solutions to develop the IoE.

Spectrum is a critical component for building private wireless networks and poses challenges when deploying these networks. Traditional narrowband solutions based on VHF (30 MHz to 300 MHz) and UHF (300 MHz to 3000 MHz) bands are flawed with low data rates, long latency, small capacity, which means they are unable to meet the demand for sustaining IoE growth.

Huawei has designed the eLTE-DSA solution to overcome the obstacles of traditional narrowband solutions and support IoE developments through leading advantages in Wireless Communications developed over the years. By aggregating discrete narrowband resources, this solution achieves access with an end-to-end delay as low as 20 ms and a huge capacity of up to 4,000 users in a single cell. The transmission rates reach kbit/s to Mbit/s and the module power consumption is as low as 0.15W. This solution noticeably improves spectrum efficiency, capacity and performance of the networks, enabling the energy industry to move seamlessly towards 5G-oriented IoE.

Eric Sun, President of Huawei Enterprise Wireless Business, said: "Going wireless will provide the foundation for the Internet of Energy. 4.5G technology will enable the Internet of Things, and 5G will accelerate the connection of people and things. With leading technological advantages in 4.5G and 5G, Huawei has successfully developed the 4.5G-based, 5G-oriented eLTE-DSA solution."

Looking to the future, as a leader in the ICT infrastructure industry, Huawei will continue to work with an open mind to help customers create greater value, to build a better connected world, and to inspire infinite opportunities and possibilities.

Huawei together with its partners and customers is showcasing new digital transformation solutions to orchestrate a digital symphony at CEBIT from June 11-15 in Germany, the home of classical music. It is also hosting activities and sharing best practices around Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), all of which play a critical role in today's digital transformation.

